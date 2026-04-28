GladGirl Introduces Brow Tint System Designed for Evolving Lash and Brow Services

Professional Liquid Brow Tint System Professional Liquid Brow Tint - 15ml CHESTNUT Professional Liquid Brow Tint - 15ml BLACK

New professional tinting system delivers consistent color results while supporting modern, low-maintenance beauty services

We developed this system to give professionals a reliable, consistent tinting solution that fits naturally into the way they work today.” — Brian Greene

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEGladGirl Introduces Professional Liquid Brow Tint and 3% Cream Developer SystemGladGirl, a professional beauty brand serving lash and brow artists for over four decades, announces the launch of its Professional Liquid Brow Tint (15ml) and coordinating Brow Cream Developer 3% (10 Vol) Oxidant. Developed for licensed professionals, the system delivers controlled, consistent color results for modern brow services, with added versatility across brow and lash applications.As service menus continue to evolve, brow tinting has become an increasingly common complement to treatments such as lamination, waxing, and lash services. GladGirl’s latest introduction supports this shift with a streamlined tinting system designed for precision, consistency, and ease of use in the treatment room.“We developed this system to give professionals a reliable, consistent tinting solution that fits naturally into the way they work today,” said Brian Greene, Founder and CEO of GladGirl. “As services continue to evolve, artists need products they can trust to deliver predictable results across both brow and lash applications.”A Precision-Driven Tinting SystemThe Professional Liquid Brow Tint is formulated to deliver:• True-to-tone color payoff• Even, consistent saturation• Customizable intensity through controlled processing• Smooth application for detailed, professional workMixed at a 2:1 ratio (two parts tint to one part developer), the formula allows flexibility across a range of brow styles, from soft enhancement to more defined structure.The system is paired with the GladGirl Brow Cream Developer 3% (10 Vol) Oxidant , supporting optimal color activation and a balanced consistency for precise application.While developed primarily for brow services, the formula may also be used for lash tinting by licensed professionals, offering additional versatility across brow and lash applications.Designed for the Modern Treatment RoomCreated with working professionals in mind, the GladGirl Brow Tint System emphasizes predictable performance and efficient processing within evolving service environments.As clients increasingly seek lower-maintenance, time-efficient beauty services, treatments such as brow and lash tinting continue to gain traction as accessible options that support visible, lasting results. At the same time, professionals are prioritizing services that integrate seamlessly into existing appointments while maintaining consistent outcomes.The GladGirl Brow Tint System supports this shift by offering a controlled, reliable tinting solution that complements services including brow lamination, waxing, lash extensions, and LashLift.Product DetailsGladGirl Brow Cream Developer 3% (10 Vol) OxidantProfessional use onlyMix ratio: 2 parts tint to 1 part developerAvailable now at www.gladgirl.com For media inquiries, wholesale information, or professional education opportunities, please contact:Press and Professional RelationsGladGirlsupport@gladgirl.comAbout GladGirlGladGirl is a professional beauty brand providing salon-grade products, tools, and education for licensed lash and brow artists. With a focus on quality, compliance, and performance-driven formulations, GladGirl supports professionals across a range of service categories.

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