GladGirl LashLift Results GladGirl LashLift Before & After GladGirl LashLift Kit

The real question is not which one is trendier. It’s which one actually works better for your business.

Listen to your customers. We do, and it’s why our products continue to evolve alongside the professionals who use them every day.” — Brian Greene, Co-Founder and CEO

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in “Korean lash lift” techniques continues to grow across the beauty industry, professional brands are evaluating how emerging trends compare to established lash lifting systems in terms of performance, efficiency, and cost.GladGirl, a professional beauty brand specializing in lash services, is highlighting the continued relevance of its LashLift system as part of this broader industry conversation.“Listen to your customers. We do, and it’s why our products continue to evolve alongside the professionals who use them every day,” said Brian Greene, Co-Founder and CEO of GladGirl.Both traditional lash lift systems and newer Korean-inspired techniques work by breaking and reforming keratin bonds within the lash to create a lifted appearance. However, differences in formulation and processing time can impact service efficiency and results for working professionals.According to GladGirl, one of the primary considerations for lash artists is the balance between service time and profitability. Systems that require longer processing times may limit the number of clients an artist can serve in a day, which can affect overall revenue.In addition, product cost can vary significantly between systems. The GladGirl LashLift Kit is positioned at a lower price point compared to many Korean lash lift systems currently on the market, which may contribute to higher margins per service for professionals.Processing speed is another factor influencing adoption. Traditional thioglycolic-based systems, such as GladGirl LashLift, are known for faster and more predictable processing times, while cysteamine-based systems commonly used in Korean lash lift products may require longer application periods.Industry professionals have also noted differences in the visual outcome and longevity of results. While some systems are described as producing a softer curl, this may result in less visible lift or shorter-lasting effects depending on lash type and application.GladGirl states that its LashLift system has been widely adopted by professionals due to its consistency across different lash types and its ability to deliver defined, long-lasting lift results.Long before lash lifting became a widely recognized beauty service, GladGirl LashLift helped establish the category and continues to serve as a standard reference point for many professionals in the industry.As the lash lift category continues to evolve, brands and professionals alike are balancing innovation with proven performance, particularly in high-volume service environments where efficiency and reliability remain key factors.About GladGirlGladGirl is a professional beauty brand based in Northridge, California, specializing in lash products and services for licensed professionals. The company offers a range of tools, treatments, and educational resources designed to support lash artists in delivering consistent, high-quality results.

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