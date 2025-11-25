GoldGreen Dental Supplies Announces Official Launch and Advisory Leadership Team

A smile says it all. The right tools say even more. Industry Experts who put Dentists First. The GoldGreen Difference. GoldGreen High Speed Handpieces deliver exceptional performance and long-term durability.

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoldGreen Dental Supplies, a California-based dental supply company, announced its official launch and leadership structure following its September rollout. The company was founded by professionals with longstanding experience in dental practice operations and ecommerce management, with the goal of supporting dental teams through reliable access to essential operatory tools and informed product guidance.“We’ve built GoldGreen Dental with a clear understanding of how workflow, equipment reliability, and supply access affect a practice,” said Steven Goldring, Co-Founder and CEO. “Our aim is to support dental teams with dependable service and insight grounded in real operational experience.”Brian Greene, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, oversees operations, logistics, and customer support. “Coming from ecommerce and customer experience, I’ve seen how much communication matters, and my focus is on supporting dental practices with clarity and reliability,” Greene said.To incorporate clinical perspective into product planning and evaluation, GoldGreen Dental has established an advisory relationship with Dr. Chris Du, DDS, who provides ongoing insight from the point of view of a practicing dentist.Addressing a Growing Operational Need in Dentistry:GoldGreen Dental’s launch aligns with increasing discussion in the dental industry regarding supply chain inconsistencies, repair delays, and the impact of equipment downtime on patient scheduling. The company was created to help address these challenges through responsive support, transparency, and guidance informed by both operational and clinical experience.The company’s early focus includes essential operatory tools such as handpieces, burs, and disposables , with plans to expand its catalog based on practitioner feedback and advisory input.Commitment to Practice-Focused Service:GoldGreen Dental emphasizes accessibility, consistency, and communication as core principles of its approach. The company is also developing ongoing educational resources for dental professionals, including its recent article, “ A Smarter Backup Plan: What to Do When Your Dental Handpiece Fails ,” which highlights the importance of readiness and workflow continuity in clinical environments.GoldGreen Dental Supplies, founded in 2025, is a California-based dental supply company established by a team with combined experience in dental practice operations, supply-chain coordination, ecommerce management, and client support. Supported by clinical advisors such as Dr. Chris Du, DDS, the company focuses on helping dental practices maintain efficient workflows and consistent access to essential tools through service-centered support.For more information, visit www.goldgreendental.com Media Contact:Website: www.goldgreendental.com

