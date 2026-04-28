Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

Grow Predictably renews its DigitalMarketer Certified Partner accreditation, reinforcing the foundation of its Growth Gap Marketing framework.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today announced the renewal of its accreditation as a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner , continuing a multi-year relationship with the marketing-education organization that originated the Growth Triad — the diagnostic foundation Grow Predictably extends in its proprietary Growth Gap Marketing framework.DigitalMarketer Certified Partners are independently vetted across customer value journey design, customer acquisition, conversion optimization, content strategy, and analytics before the designation is granted. Renewal requires continued education in current DigitalMarketer methodologies and sustained alignment with the organization's training standards."DigitalMarketer's Growth Triad gave me the diagnostic vocabulary the rest of marketing was missing — a documented customer journey, actionable metrics, and strategic tools and tactics, the three ingredients required for predictable growth," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner. "I extended that model with Eliyahu Goldratt's Theory of Constraints to build Growth Gap Marketing — but the Growth Triad is the foundation. Renewing the certification keeps that foundation current as DigitalMarketer's curriculum evolves."Growth Gap Marketing identifies two shapes of growth stalls in B2B companies. Most often, a company is missing one of the Growth Triad's three ingredients entirely — no documented customer journey, no actionable metrics tied to journey stages, or no strategic tools deployed at the right gaps. Sometimes all three are present but a single stage of the customer value journey acts as the binding constraint on system output. Diagnosis identifies which. Concentrated investment at the diagnosed point unlocks growth; spreading more tactics across the funnel does not.The consulting practice draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and the proprietary frameworks he has built across that career, including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, alongside deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility."The Certified Partner designation matters because clients deserve to know their consultant has been independently validated against a curriculum — not self-declared as an expert," Brian added. "It's the same standard I apply when diagnosing a client's growth: evidence first, claims second."Brian's full DigitalMarketer Certified Partner profile, including credential history and areas of specialization, is available at digitalmarketer.com/certified-partners/grow-predictably About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

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