Grow Predictably LLC Releases Free Tools to Help Small Businesses Reduce Marketing Costs
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian K. Shelton has made two new revolutionary tools available that help small business owners and entrepreneurs develop marketing strategies that drive growth and profit margins each quarter. The tools that Brian and his team just made available are specifically designed to help business owners understand the details of their target audience including psychographics, demographics, key purchase drivers, customer value optimization, and avatar persona.
Developing a clear understanding of your target market allows businesses at any stage to craft specific messaging, products, services, and offers that are bound to keep customers in your company’s ecosystem.
Discover Your Ideal Customer
Creating a client avatar is one of the most important things businesses can do before they start selling. The first free downloadable tool Brian and his team created is the “Simple 7- Step Customer Avatar Worksheet”. This worksheet gives companies guiding prompts that will help them develop an understanding of their customer’s challenges, motivations, and desires. Most times business owners and companies don’t know where to start with their research process, so this resource saves them time by guiding them through the research process.
This tool can also be used to create multiple client avatars.
Increase Customer Satisfaction and Value
One major element that companies struggle with is defining customer value to increase customer lifetime value. With an increase in lifetime value, clients will stick around longer in your business, engage more with your brand, and be more likely to recommend you to their networks.
Grow Predictably LLC has also made available a proprietary “Customer Value Optimization” guide. This resource allows you to calculate your customer value by looking at product/market fit, relevant traffic sources, best Search Engine Optimization practices, paid and free advertising, social media marketing, and word-of-mouth marketing.
It has been created as a resource for businesses to explore multiple parts of the customer journey, which can then be helpful in creating different messaging at each stage. The company has made the Customer Value Optimization guide free to use and it can be found on its website.
About Grow Predictably LLC
Grow Predictably LLC started after Brian Shelton stumbled into earning passive income through affiliate marketing while on his day job. He went on to quit his job since he was earning five figures each month from his affiliate business. During this time, he discovered his passion for digital marketing and the transformative power businesses can experience with the correct marketing strategy.
Following the Google Panda update that occurred in 2012, the event took a toll on his business and impacted his traffic and earnings, meaning he had to pivot quickly and stay agile to recuperate the income that would be lost. Brian went on to enroll in a Master of Science in Marketing program and also became a DigitalMarketer certified partner, in hopes to help empower online entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow their profits and clientele.
Today, Brian runs Grow Predictably LLC with the aspiration to help 100 businesses grow and succeed in 2022 and beyond.
Brian K Shelton
