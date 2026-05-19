Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

New consulting practice helps SaaS founders diagnose which stage of the customer journey is capping growth — before they buy more tools.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today announced the launch of AI Authority Consulting for B2B SaaS Founders, a diagnostic-first advisory practice built specifically for technical founders, product-led growth leaders, and CXOs at SaaS companies between 2 and 200 employees. Unlike growth consulting practices that prescribe tools, tactics, and campaigns in response to growth stalls, the practice's methodology requires diagnosis before prescription — identifying which specific stage of the customer journey is currently capping growth before any investment is recommended.Founders at this stage face a recognizable pattern: revenue plateaus despite top-of-funnel investment, founder-led sales becomes the bottleneck the team can't scale past, and conversations with growth advisors yield more tools to buy and tactics to run rather than clarity on what's actually broken. The practice is designed to interrupt that pattern."Doctors diagnose before they prescribe. Most growth consulting skips step one — and B2B founders pay the price," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner . "When a SaaS company plateaus, the standard advice is more campaigns, more outbound, more demand-gen tools. But the bottleneck is usually not at awareness — it's at activation, or expansion, or referral. We diagnose which stage is actually capping growth before we recommend a single tactic."The consulting practice is built on Growth Gap Marketing, a proprietary framework Brian developed by extending DigitalMarketer's Growth Triad — a model identifying three ingredients required for predictable growth: a documented customer journey, actionable metrics, and strategic tools and tactics — by fusing it with Eliyahu Goldratt's Theory of Constraints. The core insight: SaaS growth stalls have two shapes. Most often a company is missing one of the three ingredients entirely — no documented customer journey, no actionable metrics tied to journey stages, or no strategic tools deployed at the right gaps. Sometimes all three are present but a single stage of the customer value journey is the binding constraint on system output. Diagnosis identifies which. Either way, concentrated investment at the diagnosed point unlocks growth; spreading more tools across the funnel does not.The engagement runs in three stages. First, diagnose: the engagement begins by mapping the SaaS customer value journey across its eight stages — Awareness, Engagement, Subscribe, Convert, Excite, Ascend, Advocate, and Promote — then instrumenting each with actionable metrics. Common SaaS bottlenecks: signup-to-activation conversion (often the silent killer of product-led growth companies), activation-to-paid conversion, expansion revenue plateau, or systematic referral mechanics. Second, prescribe: once the stalled stage is identified, the engagement scopes the exact interventions that address it — onboarding redesign for Excite-stage stalls, expansion playbooks for Ascend-stage stalls, systematic referral mechanics for Advocate-stage stalls. Work at non-constraint stages is explicitly deferred. Third, execute: content-based interventions are delivered using Voice DNA methodology, an 8-dimension capture of the founder's signature stories, technical expertise, beliefs, and curated knowledge that ensures content reads as the founder's authentic voice rather than generic AI-generated SaaS copy. Every piece passes proprietary quality gates for voice alignment, fabrication prevention, and Heart & Mind balance — a scoring model aligned with Google's E-E-A-T framework.The practice draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and the proprietary frameworks he has built across that career, including the AI Collaboration Matrix for founders making AI-integration decisions and The Translation Layer for technical B2B SaaS messaging, alongside deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility."SaaS founders are systems thinkers — they instinctively understand bottleneck math when you show it to them," Brian added. "The hardest part is getting them to stop investing at non-constraint stages. Once they see the diagnosis, the focus follows."AI Authority Consulting for B2B SaaS Founders is now available. Initial diagnostic sessions can be requested at growpredictably.com/saas-founders About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

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