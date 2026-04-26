Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, VCOR x6, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4003238

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 4/25/2026

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: Business Route 4, West Rutland

ACCUSED: Kyle Bruno

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Violation of Conditions of Release 6x, DLS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 26, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Town of West Rutland for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Kyle Bruno (34) of Clarendon. While speaking with Bruno, the troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Bruno was subsequently screened for DUI, taken into custody for DUI, and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Investigation revealed that Bruno’s license was under criminal suspension, and he was under court-order conditions of release for 3 previous DUI charges in 2026. Bruno was processed and subsequently lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 27th, 2026 / 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached