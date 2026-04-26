Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, VCOR x6, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4003238
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 4/25/2026
INCIDENT LOCATIONS: Business Route 4, West Rutland
ACCUSED: Kyle Bruno
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Violation of Conditions of Release 6x, DLS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 26, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Town of West Rutland for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Kyle Bruno (34) of Clarendon. While speaking with Bruno, the troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Bruno was subsequently screened for DUI, taken into custody for DUI, and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Investigation revealed that Bruno’s license was under criminal suspension, and he was under court-order conditions of release for 3 previous DUI charges in 2026. Bruno was processed and subsequently lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 27th, 2026 / 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
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