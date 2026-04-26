Williston Barracks / Crash - DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A1003048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 24th, 2026 at approximately 1327 hours

TOWN: Williston

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 NB MM 95.4

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Dulcey Clair

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Trailbrazer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Liza Kitcoyne

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Rear End Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 25th, 2026, at approximately 13:27 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound, near mile marker 95.4, in the town of Colchester.

The investigation revealed that Dulcey Clair, 58, of Enosburg, was traveling north on I-89 when she struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Liza Kilcoyne 69, of Hartford. Clair’s vehicle was totaled as a result of the collision, Kilcoyne’s vehicle was dealt heavy rear end damage.

While speaking with Clair, Trooper’s detected indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Clair was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks and participated in a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation.

Clair was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on July 14th, 2026 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI – Drug.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 14th, 2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N /A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y



