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Williston Barracks / Crash - DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  26A1003048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION:  Williston Barracks     

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  April 24th, 2026 at approximately 1327 hours

TOWN:  Williston

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  I-89 NB MM 95.4

WEATHER:  Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Dulcey Clair

AGE:  58

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2023

VEHICLE MAKE:  Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL:  Trailbrazer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Liza Kitcoyne

AGE:  69

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Hartford, CT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2022

VEHICLE MAKE:  Ford

VEHICLE MODEL:  Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:  Heavy Rear End Damage

INJURIES:  N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On April 25th, 2026, at approximately 13:27 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound, near mile marker 95.4, in the town of Colchester.

The investigation revealed that Dulcey Clair, 58, of Enosburg, was traveling north on I-89 when she struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Liza Kilcoyne 69, of Hartford. Clair’s vehicle was totaled as a result of the collision, Kilcoyne’s vehicle was dealt heavy rear end damage.

While speaking with Clair, Trooper’s detected indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol.  Clair was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks and participated in a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation. 

Clair was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on July 14th, 2026 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI – Drug.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 14th, 2026 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N /A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y



Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov 

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Williston Barracks / Crash - DUI Drug

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