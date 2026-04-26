Williston Barracks / Crash - DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A1003048
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 24th, 2026 at approximately 1327 hours
TOWN: Williston
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 NB MM 95.4
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Dulcey Clair
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Trailbrazer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Liza Kitcoyne
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Rear End Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 25th, 2026, at approximately 13:27 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound, near mile marker 95.4, in the town of Colchester.
The investigation revealed that Dulcey Clair, 58, of Enosburg, was traveling north on I-89 when she struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Liza Kilcoyne 69, of Hartford. Clair’s vehicle was totaled as a result of the collision, Kilcoyne’s vehicle was dealt heavy rear end damage.
While speaking with Clair, Trooper’s detected indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Clair was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks and participated in a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation.
Clair was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on July 14th, 2026 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI – Drug.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 14th, 2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N /A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov
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