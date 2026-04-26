Williston Barracks/Arrest Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1003069
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 25, 2026, at 1422 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Raceway Road, Jericho, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Deserae Merrill
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 25, 2026, at approximately 1422 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a residence on Raceway Road in the Town of Jericho for a reported family dispute. While on scene, Troopers encountered Deserae Merrill (22) of Jericho, VT. Merrill was found to have two active warrants for her arrest for failing to appear. Merrill was released on citations for both arrest warrants and is scheduled to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 27, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/26 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel/K9 Grimm
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
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