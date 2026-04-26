Williston Barracks/Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1003069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: April 25, 2026, at 1422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Raceway Road, Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant





ACCUSED: Deserae Merrill

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 25, 2026, at approximately 1422 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a residence on Raceway Road in the Town of Jericho for a reported family dispute. While on scene, Troopers encountered Deserae Merrill (22) of Jericho, VT. Merrill was found to have two active warrants for her arrest for failing to appear. Merrill was released on citations for both arrest warrants and is scheduled to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 27, 2026, at 0830 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/26 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.