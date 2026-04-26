UPDATE*** St. Johnsbury / Runaway Juvenile

Olivia Champagne was located safely in St. Johnsbury, VT.

From: Danielsen, Jason

Sent: Saturday, April 25, 2026 12:21 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: St. Johnsbury / Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4004276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Between 4/24/2026 at 2030 hours and 4/25/2026 at 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, West Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile

JUVENILE: Olivia Champagne

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/25/2026, at approximately 0940 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a runaway juvenile on US Route 5 in the town of Burke, VT. Investigation revealed that Olivia Champagne (15) left her residence without permission between 4/24/2026 at 2030 hours and 4/25/2026 at 0730 hours. A clothing description of what Champagne is wearing is currently unavailable, though she is believed to have a black backpack. A photo of Champagne is attached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.