May events to ignite your VA job search

This May, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is heading to four of the nation’s premier medical conferences—Digestive Disease Week (DDW), American Urological Association (AUA), American Psychiatric Association (APA), and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)—and we’re excited to meet talented clinicians who are passionate about making a difference. These events bring together experts and innovators from across the health care field, creating the perfect opportunity to learn more about how a career at VA can combine clinical excellence with a powerful mission: caring for those who served our nation.

“VA is always looking for qualified physicians, especially those in psychiatry and gastroenterology,” said VA recruiter Kendra Wilson-Hudson.

Hope to see you there!

Follow your gut…

Straight to a VA career! If you’re attending DDW this May 2-5 in Chicago, Ill., be sure to stop by and connect with VA recruiters at booth #2041. Our recruiters will be available to discuss current openings, career paths and the benefits of practicing within one of the largest integrated health care systems in the country. Whether you’re an experienced specialist or a fellow exploring your next step, VA offers opportunities to grow your career while advancing Veteran health.

DDW brings together leading professionals in gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery to learn, innovate and connect in their specialties and beyond.

Go with the flow…

And explore a rewarding VA career! If you’re attending AUA in Washington, D.C., this May 15-18, make time to chat with our VA recruiters about how your skillset can have a major impact on the health and wellbeing of Veterans.

The AUA Annual Meeting is a chance to join the global urology community for four extraordinary days of innovation, education and collaboration.

Think it through…

And apply to a VA career! VA recruiters will be available at APA to share information about opportunities for psychiatrists and other mental health providers across our nationwide network. From cutting-edge research and innovative treatment programs to strong interdisciplinary collaboration, VA offers a practice environment where mental health professionals can truly make a difference in the lives of Veterans. Stop by booth #449 to connect!

The APA Annual Meeting this May 16-20 in San Francisco, Calif., will highlight practical, evidence-based approaches to navigating today’s complex environment, through workshops, discussions and shared strategies that meet psychiatrists where they are.

Analyze your options…

As a future VA health care provider! VA recruiters will be standing by at ASCO to share more about how VA supports career growth through education support, training and professional development opportunities.

The ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, Ill., this May 29-June 2 is a chance to explore new clinical cancer advances in every area of cancer research, gain real-time insights from world-renowned faculty and connect with one of the largest, most diverse audiences in global oncology.

Why VA?

Meeting with VA recruiters at these conferences is a great way to learn firsthand what makes a career at VA unique. Our recruiters can provide insights into the benefits of a VA career like:

Clinical opportunities across the country.

Career growth, research and leadership pathways.

Competitive federal benefits and work-life balance.

The chance to serve Veterans through meaningful, mission-driven work.

See our full lineup of events online. Learn more about a rewarding VA career at VA Careers.