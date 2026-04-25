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PicoWay® Laser Treatment Now Available at Belladri

Adrianna Leszczynska, founder, belladri med spa, st. petersburg, florida

Adrianna Leszczynska, MBA, APRN, FNP, Founder of Belladri Med Spa

Belladri brings award-winning PicoWay® technology to downtown St. Petersburg

The moment this device became available, I knew it belonged in our practice.”
— Adrianna Leszczynska, MBA, APRN, FNP
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belladri is proud to announce the addition of the PicoWay® laser system by Candela to its growing menu of advanced aesthetic treatments. Named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC's Today Show, PicoWay® represents a significant advancement in laser skin care — and Belladri is among the first med spas in St. Petersburg to offer it.

Meet the PicoWay® Laser
The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations available, creating a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This innovative laser system can:

• Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments with low to no downtime
• Address a range of benign pigmented lesions, including melasma and sun damage, with flexibility in depth and spot size
• Treat a wide range of tattoos, including difficult-to-treat blue and green ink

PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system, offering a popular, low-downtime option for addressing acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.

Unlike IPL treatments, which employ a broader range of wavelengths, PicoWay® utilizes three distinct energy wavelengths to stimulate collagen at a deeper level and is safe for a wider range of skin types.

"I am so excited to bring the PicoWay® system to our patients here in St. Petersburg," said Adrianna Leszczynska, MBA, APRN, FNP, founder of Belladri. "The moment this device became available, I knew it belonged in our practice. It is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections safely and effectively, and it aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovative, medically grounded care."

About Belladri
Belladri is a boutique medical spa located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, founded and led by Adrianna Leszczynska, MBA, APRN, FNP. A board-certified nurse practitioner and advanced wound care specialist with over a decade of clinical experience, Adrianna brings a medically grounded, results-driven approach to aesthetic medicine. Belladri specializes in advanced treatments including neuromodulators, dermal fillers, PDO threads, RF microneedling, laser skin care, IV infusion therapy, and weight loss programs, all delivered in an elegant, personalized environment. At Belladri, every treatment is designed to enhance your natural beauty with precision, integrity, and care.

For more information about PicoWay® treatments or to book an appointment, visit belladri.com or call 727-266-1500.

Adrianna Leszczynska
Belladri
+1 727-266-1500
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PicoWay® Laser Treatment Now Available at Belladri

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