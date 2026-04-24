Broomfield Police Department Agility Course
The physical agility course entails a variety of obstacles that are shown throughout the video. The physical agility course is required to be completed in 64 seconds or less.
Check out the video below to learn more and watch several of our Police and Detention Officers complete the course.
Head to our recruitment page to watch more videos, speak to a recruiter, find out how to apply, and MORE!
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