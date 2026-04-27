Ghana's EPIXODE Previews his Highlife Era with 'JULI JULI'

EPIXODE previews his Highlife era with "Juli Juli" EPIXODE - 3X GMA Award winner

The 3X Ghana Music Award winner taps Producer Gomez Beatx for Highlife music with a modern sound.

The Ga have been very instrumental in shaping the Ghana sound. It's a song that could bridge The E.T. Mensah and Amarh Pino eras. This is Highlife with a swag that all generations can appreciate.” — EPIXODE

ACCRA, GHANA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghana's EPIXODE is captivating audiences with his latest single "JULI JULI," which showcases his exceptional lyrical skill, catchy rhythms and innovative style that combines emotional storytelling and groove into a compelling track. Highlighting his dynamic vocal delivery, "JULI JULI" serves as a prelude to the 3x Ghana Music Award winner's forthcoming project, the "Love & Palmwine" EP releasing in May. Known principally as a genre blending Dancehall/Reggae artist, EPIXODE previews his Highlife Era with "JULI JULI," reinforcing his status as one of Ghana's most innovative musical voices. "JULI JULI" is streaming now. Produced by award winning Producer/Engineer Gomez Beatx at Humbbler Recording Studios in Accra, "JULI JULI" features a smooth Highlife foundation infused with contemporary influences creating a blend which is both nostalgic and innovative. Gomez Beatx' deep knowledge of Ghanaian traditional rhythms such as Kundum, Bamaya, and Kpanlogo helps to create a rich and rhythmic soundscape that compliments the song.Set in Jamestown, Accra the song sung in both English and Ga tells a nuanced narrative of "street love" exploring themes of loyalty and passion. With hints of a "gun love story," EPIXODE combines intensity and tenderness, offering a unique perspective on romance from the streets. "JULI JULI" transcends a simple love song, portraying a vivid cinematic portrayal of a profound connection between lovers. Utilizing his unique wordplay, EPIXODE encapsulates a relationship characterized by an intuitive understanding making it both authentic and relatable.Follow EPIXODEIG @EPIXODEMUSIC FB https://facebook.com/Amepixode X @epixodemusicSnapchat: @amepixodemusic

EPIXODE - "JULI JULI" (Official Visualizer)

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