Virtuoso violinist Bernadett Nyari to Celebrate Women's Month March 6th in Miami

Bernadett Nyari celebrates International Women's Day at The Vintage Room Virtuoso Violinist Bernadette Nyari

"Timeless Love Songs x Women's Anthems" highlights women, music, and human connection at the intimate Vintage Room Lounge

I wanted to bring my music to an intimate setting. I've played on the biggest stages, but nothing is better than seeing the faces up close and personal. We're going to have a wonderful evening!” — - Berndett Nyari, 2026 Best Female Artist, World Entertainment Awards

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From performing at Carnegie Hall to dominating the global charts, virtuoso violinist Bernadett Nyari redefines Classical Crossover music with passion and versatility. To celebrate Women's Month, Nyari along with her special guests will present "Timeless Love Songs x Women's Anthems" in an intimate setting in Miami on March 6th at 7:00 PM at The Vintage Room Lounge in advance of International Women's Day. The program blends original violin compositions with iconic love songs and women’s anthems, reimagined in a rich, romantic style. The performance will also coincide with the release of Bernadett's latest recording "Ultimo Abrazo" featuring the Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble streaming on March 6th and currently available for Pre-Save. Tickets for the performance on Friday March 6th at The Vintage Room are available on Eventbrite. "I wanted to bring my music to an audience in an intimate setting. I've played on the biggest stages in over 90 countries, but nothing is better than seeing the faces up close and personal, really responding to the music and enjoying the experience. We're going to have a wonderful evening!"- Berndett Nyari, 2026 Best Female Artist, World Entertainment AwardsAbout Bernadett NyariInternationally acclaimed violinist Bernadett Nyári, honored with the Bronze Cross of Merit of Hungary, embodies the power of passion, perseverance, and artistic excellence. Her journey is not only one of musical mastery but of breaking barriers and redefining the Pop, EDM, and Classical Crossover landscape. Performing at Carnegie Hall and in over 90 countries by the age of 30, she has captivated global audiences with her virtuosity and unmistakable artistic voice.In 2022, her debut single "Redemption" earned international recognition, followed by a landmark signing in 2024 with Magneoton Music Group. Her single "Rebirth" rapidly climbed to No. 1 on both the U.K. and U.S. iTunes Classical Charts, firmly establishing her as a global force.In 2025, Bernadett released her critically acclaimed album Heart of Diamonds, featuring her own original compositions. Within its first week, two tracks charted in the iTunes Classical Top 100, reaching Top 3 and Top 8 positions. Her continued ascent culminated in 2026 when she achieved major international recognition at the World Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles, winning in three categories:Best Female Artist, Best Classical Artist, and Best Instrumental Album. Additionally, Heart of Diamonds was honored with a Silver Medal at the Global Music Awards, further solidifying her reputation for artistic excellence and innovation.Bernadette is a newly minted Voting Member of the Recording Academy.Follow Berndett NyariIG @BernadettViolinFB facebook.com/BernadettviolinYT youtube.com/@BernadettOfficial

"Radiance" - Bernadette Nyari

