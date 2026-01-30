DJ Ron Trent Conjures First GRAMMY® Nomination With Soul II Soul's Classic 'A Dreams A Dream'

DJ Ron Trent, 2026 GRAMMY® Nominee A Dreams A Dream Ron Trent Remix GRAMMY® Week! Celebrate Ron Trent at a Secret location

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed Producer and DJ Ron Trent enters the spotlight courtesy of the Recording Academy with his first ever GRAMMYnomination in Best Remixed Recording. The Massachusetts born and Chicago bred champion for Soulful Dance Music from its earliest days infused his remix of Soul II Soul's "A Dreams A Dream" with lush soulful sensibilities which transformed the Top 5 Billboard Dance smash from 1990 for dance floors in 2025 earning instant acclaim from his peers since its initial release last summer. "A Dreams A Dream (Ron Trent Remix)" is now available on streaming platforms "Remixing one of my favorite groups of all time, Soul II Soul, with masterful production of Jazzie B, regal vocals of Victoria Wilson James with my touch on it, and getting nominated for a GRAMMY...that's phenomenal, historical, and a dream becoming a reality."- DJ Ron Trent, GRAMMYnominated ProducerTrent who recently returned to international touring after a self-imposed hiatus with shows from Amsterdam to Tokyo will be casting his spell on the road in the U.S. with appearances during the Giant Step 35.5th Anniversary in Brooklyn, NY (Elsewhere 1/11), Chicago (Smartbar 1/17), and in Los Angeles featuring Rochelle Jordan and DAM Funk at a secret location on January 31st on the eve of the GRAMMYSunday. Details available HERE Road To The GRAMMYsThe road to the GRAMMYsbegan in early 2025 when Ron Trent, internationally recognized from his early DJ career in Chicago as a House Music pioneer, was invited by British hitmakers Soul II Soul's Creative Director Dean Zepherin to remix a track of his choice from their catalog. A fan of their material from their debut in 1989 - Trent settled on reworking "A Dreams A Dream," the original itself a dance floor smash peaking at #3 on the Billboard Club Chart in 1990. Trent enlisted frequent collaborator Dorian Cheah to add live strings which served to elevate the interplay between rhythm and vocals."...This was about bringing together two unwavering spirits and powerhouses who both stand in their authenticity and live and breathe their music. Ron chose "A Dreams A Dream" and it couldn't have been a better fit. His musicality. His connection to the dance floor. The detail that he puts into everything has been impactful and I'm proud that this union has reached such an esteemed recognition."- Dean Zepherin, Creative Director Soul II SoulThe remix, at first available exclusively on vinyl, was feverishly embraced selling out twice before being made available online."Ron Trent gave us a class production on the remix duties for this Soul II Soul gem, tastefully done and one of this year’s favorites for me!"Louie VegaGRAMMYwinner, 7x Nominee"My jaw literally hit the floor" exclaimed Victoria Wilson James sharing her initial reaction to the mix incorporating her original vocals. "The chord progressions, the production are just stellar. It's AMAZING after all these years that Ron Trent has kept up the innovation and elevated "A Dreams A Dream" for a whole new generation.""an enhancement by DJ Ron Trent deserves nothing less than a GRAMMYnomination, for real."Jazzie B, Founder Soul II SoulFOLLOW RON TRENTIG @DJRonTrentFB Facebook.com/musicandpower

