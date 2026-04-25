Image Credit:NetCom Learning® NetCom Learning Named Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year 2026 Image Credit: NetCom Learning® Georgia Tsomos-Liberatos and Mary Rose Feeney proudly received the Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year 2026 award at Google Cloud Next ’26.

Recognition at Google Cloud Next ’26 underscores commitment to closing cloud skill gaps and driving workforce transformation

We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud and remain committed to delivering high-quality training solutions that enable organizations to grow with confidence,” — NetCom Learning spokesperson

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetCom Learning , a leading provider of managed learning services and workforce upskilling solutions, today announced it has been named the Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year 2026. The award was presented at Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas, recognizing NetCom Learning’s impact in helping organizations build critical cloud and AI capabilities.The Google Cloud Partner Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate innovation, customer impact, and excellence in enabling digital transformation. The New Training Partner of the Year distinction highlights NetCom Learning’s strong performance and contribution within its early journey as a Google Cloud Authorized Training Partner.This achievement reflects the collective expertise and dedication of NetCom Learning’s team across the organization. The company also extends special thanks to Georgia Tsomos-Liberatos (Chief Operating Officer) and Mary Feeney (VP, Vendor Relations & Product Management) for representing NetCom Learning at this significant industry event.As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, the demand for scalable and practical cloud training continues to grow. NetCom Learning remains focused on delivering outcome-driven training programs that help organizations:Build enterprise-level Google Cloud capabilitiesDevelop scalable cloud and AI skills across teamsEquip professionals to drive measurable business impact“We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud and remain committed to delivering high-quality training solutions that enable organizations to grow with confidence,” said a NetCom Learning spokesperson.With a strong focus on hands-on, instructor-led learning, NetCom Learning continues to support organizations in bridging skill gaps and preparing their workforce for evolving technology demands.The company also extends its gratitude to its instructors, partners, and clients for their continued trust and collaboration in advancing workforce transformation initiatives.About NetCom LearningNetCom Learning is a leading provider of managed learning services, helping organizations build future-ready workforces through innovative training solutions. With over 28 years of experience, the company delivers authorized training across leading technologies, enabling businesses to close critical skill gaps and drive growth. https://www.netcomlearning.com/ About Sarder Inc.Sarder Inc. is a global AI readiness company driving workforce transformation and enterprise AI adoption through a comprehensive ecosystem of learning, certifications, and digital platforms. Focused on building future-ready skills, the company aims to empower 1 billion learners by 2035 and shape an AI-ready world.For more information, visit: https://www.sarder.ai/ Media ContactPR & Communications TeamNetCom LearningEmail: info@netcomlearning.comWebsite: https://www.netcomlearning.com

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