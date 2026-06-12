AI CERTs® Announces the Winners of the Partner Excellence Awards 2026

AI CERTs® Announces Winners of the Partner Excellence Awards 2026, Honoring Global Leaders in AI Education and Workforce Transformation

Authorized Training Partners and Certified Trainers across seven global regions recognized for advancing AI skills, learner success, and workforce readiness.

As AI reshapes industries and the future of work, our partners and certified trainers are empowering learners with practical AI skills that drive innovation, transformation, and workforce readiness.” — Russell Sarder, CEO, AI CERTs®

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs® , a leading provider of role-based certifications in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, today announced the winners of the AI CERTs® Partner Excellence Awards 2026 , recognizing Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) and AI CERTs Certified Trainers (AICTs) who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to learner success, innovation, training excellence, and workforce transformation.The annual awards celebrate organizations and individuals that are driving the adoption of AI education worldwide and helping professionals, enterprises, and institutions build future-ready skills. This year’s award recipients represent a diverse and growing global ecosystem of partners and trainers who have delivered measurable impact through high-quality AI training, certification programs, and workforce upskilling initiatives.Russell Sarder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AI CERTs, said “As AI continues to reshape industries and redefine the future of work, the importance of accessible, high-quality education has never been greater. Our partners and certified trainers play a critical role in empowering learners and organizations with practical AI skills that drive innovation and business transformation. These award winners exemplify excellence, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to learner success.”Recognizing Excellence Across the Global AI CERTsEcosystemThe AI CERTsPartner Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across multiple categories, recognizing organizations and individuals who have gone above and beyond in delivering impactful learning experiences and advancing AI readiness in their respective regions.2026 Partner Excellence Award WinnersGlobal Training Partner of the Year--- Lumify GroupStudent Success Champion-- Training Plus InstituteExcellence in Training Delivery-- NetCom LearningRegional Partner – Europe-- ITCERegional Partner – APAC-- ITSM HubRegional Partner – Africa-- AUI GlobalRegional Partner – LATAM-- Fast Lane LATAMRegional Partner – South Asia-- PSTC AcademyRegional Partner – North America-- ATCA ServicesRegional Partner – Middle East-- Training Plus InstituteEmerging Partner-- New Horizons Hamburg-FrankfurtInnovation in Training-- ETX PHOutstanding Trainers of the YearOutstanding Trainer of the Year – APAC-- Santanu Roy (Lumify Group)Outstanding Trainer of the Year – Europe-- Angel Georgiev (ITCE)Outstanding Trainer of the Year – LATAM-- Fabio Jimenez (ITG Corp)Outstanding Trainer of the Year – Middle East-- Mrad Sleiman (Zaka)Outstanding Trainer of the Year – North America-- Bryan Bonnett (NetCom Learning)Driving Global Impact Through AI EducationThe 2026 award recipients represent excellence across Europe, APAC, Africa, LATAM, South Asia, North America, and the Middle East, underscoring the continued expansion and impact of the AI CERTsglobal partner network.Together, AI CERTsAuthorized Training Partners and Certified Trainers are helping organizations address emerging workforce demands, accelerate digital transformation initiatives, and build AI literacy at scale. Their contributions are enabling professionals to gain practical, industry-relevant skills that translate into real-world business outcomes.The awards also highlight the power of collaboration between certification providers, training organizations, educators, and industry leaders in creating meaningful learning experiences that prepare learners for the rapidly evolving AI landscape.“Our mission is to certify a billion people,” added Russell Sarder. “We are building a global community committed to responsible AI adoption, lifelong learning, and workforce readiness. The achievements of this year’s winners reflect the strength of that community and the tremendous impact it continues to create around the world.”As AI adoption accelerates across industries, AI CERTsremains committed to empowering learners and organizations through globally recognized certifications , innovative learning pathways, and a robust network of partners dedicated to shaping the future of work.About AI CERTsAI CERTsempowers technical and business professionals with a comprehensive suite of role-based AI and blockchain certifications. AI CERTsis committed to keeping pace with the ever-evolving tech landscape. Our ever-expanding portfolio, with over 60+ additional certifications in development, provides industry-relevant and up-to-date knowledge. This range caters to a diverse audience, from customer service reps to executives to developers and more, seeking to leverage these transformative technologies for strategic advantage. Our certifications cater to professionals in key industries, bridging the gap between theory and practice through hands-on, real-world applications, including live projects. Learners benefit from live projects and hands-on training, ensuring practical knowledge and real-world application. For more information, please visit www.aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.