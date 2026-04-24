Weekly Traffic Update: April 24, 2026

Brush Creek Dr. to close to through traffic from W 24th Street to Winterbrook Dr.

Beginning the week of April 27, City contractors will close Brush Creek Dr. to through traffic from W 24th Street to Winterbrook Dr. to perform a watermain replacement project in the area. Local access will be maintained during this work.

The City anticipates this project to end in late-July, pending weather or other delays.

CIPP work on N 2nd Street and Connecticut Street to begin week of April 28

Beginning the week of April 28, City contractors will perform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) work on sewers in several areas across town.

On Tuesday, April 28, contractors will reduce N 2nd Street to one lane of traffic in both directions between Locust Street and Lincoln Street to perform CIPP rehabilitation on the storm water system in the area. The City anticipates this work to end the same day, April 28, pending weather or other delays.

Then, on Wednesday, April 29, contractors will close northbound Connecticut Street between 8th and 9th Street to perform CIPP work on the sanitary sewer system in the area. Additional work may require an impact to traffic on 8th Street in the area, and the project team is working through options to help reduce those potential traffic impacts. The City anticipates this closure to end the same day, April 29, pending weather or other delays.

E 9th Street to close just east of Mass. Street to the alley

On Wednesday, April 29, City crews will close E 9th Street from Massachusetts Street to the alley to perform milling and patching work to the road. A signed detour will be placed in the area, and alley access will not be impacted.

The City anticipates this work to end the same day, Wednesday, April 29, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic Safety Moment | Work Zone Safety

April 20 – 24 is Work Zone Safety Awareness Week! Help us support safe work zones as you travel.

Use caution, follow posted speed limits and pay attention to orange signs and cones when driving through work zones to avoid putting yourself and others at risk.

Learn more about National Work Zone Awareness Week by visiting www.nwzaw.org

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov