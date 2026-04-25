St. Albans Barracks / Thefts from unlocked vehicles
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A2002519 / 26A2002520
TROOPER: Sgt. Andrew Underwood / Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 22, 2026
LOCATION: Church Street, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating multiple reports of thefts from motor vehicles in Enosburg that occurred overnight and early in the morning of Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
Security video and photographs captured images of persons of interest believed to be connected to these thefts. The state police asks that anyone who has information about the thefts or might be able to identify the individuals in the attached images contact VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. People also can submit anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont State Police reminds members of the public to lock their vehicles to prevent thefts and break-ins, which often are crimes of opportunity that target unlocked vehicles.
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