RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 93 NB MM 5.3 WATERFORD

Roadway is back open

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, April 26, 2026 9:21 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 93 NB MM 5.3 WATERFORD

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 93 NB MM 5.3 between Old County Road over pass and Cross Road overpass is experiencing delays due to a truck fire.

This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.