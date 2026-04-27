RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 93 NB MM 5.3 WATERFORD
Roadway is back open
From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, April 26, 2026 9:21 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 93 NB MM 5.3 WATERFORD
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 93 NB MM 5.3 between Old County Road over pass and Cross Road overpass is experiencing delays due to a truck fire.
This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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