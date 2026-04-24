Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas State Scholarship Gala

TEXAS, April 24 - April 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday delivered remarks at the Texas State University (TXST) Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Annual Patrons Board Foundation Scholarship Gala. This event brings together state officials, industry partners, faculty, and students to support scholarships and enhance critical funding for TXST CIM.

“The State of Texas understands the value that's being provided by the CIM program,” said Governor Abbott “This program transforms the lives of everybody it touches. CIM graduates have 100% job placement and earn the highest salary of any degree on campus. CIM graduates don't just pour foundations; they become foundations that form the future of the great State of Texas."

During the event, Governor Abbott highlighted the importance of the TXST CIM program, which equips Texas students with the skills needed for high-demand careers across the state. This program provides a direct pathway from the classroom to the workforce, combining academic instruction with hands-on training and industry experience. As Texas continues to lead the nation in construction and infrastructure development, programs like TXST CIM play a critical role in building a skilled workforce.

The annual gala awards nearly $100,000 in scholarships each year, enabling more students to pursue high-demand careers in the aggregates, concrete, and cement industry.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.