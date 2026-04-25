Work will begin on Interstate 80 bridges in Evanston

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Coldwater Group, Inc. will begin work on two Interstate 80 bridges in Evanston beginning Monday, April 27. Crews will be replacing the bridges decks on the eastbound and westbound I-80 bridges over the Bear River and railroad tracks on the east end of Evanston.

This summer, crews will be working on the eastbound structure. Work will continue next year on the westbound structure. Drivers will see a single lane closure protected by concrete barriers on the eastbound lanes as crews work on half of the bridge at a time. Motorists should expect reduced speeds and narrow lanes while the work is underway.

Those accessing the Bear River State Park pathway under the bridge should be aware of possible temporary closures and active construction.

“We will do our best to keep the pathway accessible, but there will be times we may need to restrict access for the safety of pedestrians, drivers and our crews,” WYDOT resident engineer Brad McCullough said.

The completion date for this work is October 31, 2027.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit https://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.