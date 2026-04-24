FEMA Approves $8.6 Million to Support Mitigation Projects in New England

BOSTON —Today, FEMA announced more than $8.6 million in funding to several New England states for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to disasters. This funding is part of the more than $137 million that FEMA announced today for more than 50 projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across FEMA Region 1:

$3.16 million to Massachusetts to raise approximately 3,900 feet of Jeffreys Neck Road and 375 feet of Island Park Road in Ipswich to reduce or eliminate risk of future flood damage.

$1.45 million to New Hampshire to replace a concrete culvert that conveys Manns Hill Road over Palmer Brook in Littleton with a bridge with a 32-foot-wide hydraulic opening to make the infrastructure more resilient.

$1.74 million to Connecticut to upgrade an inadequate culvert system that conveys Hales Brook beneath Lake Drive in East Hampton to reduce or eliminate risk of future flood damage.

$1.27 million to Massachusetts to upgrade two undersized and flood-prone stream crossings along Rock Meadow Brook, located at Conant Road and Country Lane in Westwood to reduce or eliminate risk of future flood damage.

$1 million to Maine to reimburse the Section 324 State Management Costs for the severe storms and flooding that struck the state in January 2024.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which empowers states, local governments, tribal nations, and territories to complete activities and projects that enhance their resilience.