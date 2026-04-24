FEMA Approves $1.2 Million for Floodplain Reconstruction in Oakland County

CHICAGO — Today, FEMA awards $1.2 million to Oakland County, Michigan to improve stormwater management in areas that are routinely flooded after high rainfall events. The money is being used to create four wetlands, restore a streambank and construct water control structures. The project will prevent repeat disruption and flood damage to Telegraph Road, County Center Drive and parking lots used by Oakland County employees and residents. This award is the final installment of a $1.8 million total grant.

This funding is part of the more than $137 million that FEMA announced today for more than 50 projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

This award is distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which empowers states, local governments, tribal nations, and territories to complete activities and projects that mitigate risk to future hazards and enhance community resilience. For this project, FEMA will pay 90% of the eligible project cost and the remaining 10% will be provided by Oakland County. FEMA will also provide $104,977 in sub-recipient managements costs to assist Oakland County in managing the grant.