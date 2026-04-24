FEMA Approves Over $837,000 to Support Mitigation Projects in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pa. — Today, FEMA announced $837,780 in funding to Pennsylvania for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to disasters.

This funding is part of the more than $137 million that FEMA announced today for more than 50 projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

This funding includes:

$837,780 to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for state management costs including technical assistance and the efficient administration of funding awards across the commonwealth.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which empowers states, local governments, tribal nations, and territories to complete activities and projects that activities and projects that enhance their resilience.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

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