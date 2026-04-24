MPD Searches for Southeast Puppy Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a puppy that was taken in a theft that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at approximately 6:41 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a stolen dog. The suspect knocked on the door of the victim’s residence and the puppy came running out. The suspect proceeded to pick up the puppy and quickly fled the scene.

The puppy, a 9-week-old poodle/shih tzu mix, is brown with spots of black and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26053567



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