TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2026 Purple Stride 5K Walk/Run

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, the Purple 5K Run/Walk will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

From Friday, April 24, 2026, beginning at 7:00 p.m. to Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 12th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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