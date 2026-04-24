MPD Makes Arrest in M Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a shooting in Northwest.

On Saturday, February 7, 2026, at approximately 3:27 a.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a fight in the 1800 block of M Street, Northwest. During the fight, the suspect brandished a handgun, fired at the ground, and then fled the scene. As a result, three victims suffered graze wounds and were treated on scene.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29-year-old Jose Lazo Jr., of Hyattsville, MD. Lazo was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 26016820

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