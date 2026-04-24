OSA Weekly Update - 4/24/2026

Stay up to date! With a busy legislative session, it’s not always easy to follow every hearing. Stay informed by watching Minnesota House and Senate committee hearings online – with the bonus option to watch at 1.5x speed to save time.

A new training video showing how to complete the allocation table for fire relief associations with a defined contribution plan is now available. Additional training videos showing how to complete each section of the redesigned 2025 FIRE Form can be found on the Training Opportunities page of our website. Scroll down to the “Pension Division” heading and find the new videos under the “FIRE Form Series” heading. A short video walking through recent updates to relief association reporting forms is also available.

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Computer Access - Passwords Weak control over access to computer systems increases the risk that the systems may be accessed by unauthorized people. To strengthen these controls, employee passwords should be changed on a regular basis. Strong passwords, such as those using a greater number of characters and randomized characters, should be required. Employees should not share passwords or usernames. Public entities should also consider computer system security issues when using volunteer staff. The full avoiding pitfall is available on the OSA website. 4. Job Openings Local Government Auditors (St. Paul) The OSA is hiring two Local Government Auditor positions based in St. Paul. As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements. Start dates of approximately July 13, 2026, or after. The job posting will close on May 13, 2026.

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