My thoughts on PIP – Brian’s story

A stock photo has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

Brian has been caring for his son, Michael, who lives with schizophrenia. He shares the positive impact of Rethink Mental Illness’ supported accomodation and his concerns about the benefits system.

Michael first became ill when he was 19. He’s now 52. His job was as a lab technician and he was studying for a BTEC diploma. He was an experienced rock climber and canoeist. He passed his driving test on the first try. Until aged 19, we had no reservations about his health - he was just an active young man looking forward to his life ahead. That suddenly changed when he collapsed at work.

He was sectioned at the local psychiatric hospital and prescribed an antipsychotic drug which didn't really improve his condition at all. He continued to be completely and utterly confused, delusionary. We visited the hospital virtually everyday and he said he didn't want us to visit him on several occasions. It was dreadful.

The hospital staff were concerned for Michael and suggested he have a course of ECT (electroconvulsive therapy). ECT did improve Michael's condition - the section was removed and he was allowed home leave on weekends. After three months, he was discharged and returned to work.

Unfortunately, twelve months later, Michael had a medical illness which triggered his delusionary thoughts again and brought on his all consuming OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder). Since then, he has never recovered but thankfully remains mentally stable.