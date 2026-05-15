GREAT NEWS: Government announces new mental health strategy

The government has announced a significant 10-year cross-government strategy to improve mental health care.

The strategy will drive a huge shift towards prevention with the aim to treat people earlier and faster.

It has been described as a “new direction for the mental health system so that it responds earlier and more proportionately.”

For decades we have been calling for a change of approach in the mental health system. This feels like a significant opportunity.

And now we have to take it.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive, Rethink Mental Illness, said: “We welcome this announcement as a significant step forward, particularly for people severely affected by mental illness who too often face the greatest barriers to support.

“Long waits for treatment, unsafe inpatient care and fragmented services remain a daily reality for many, and a long-term strategy creates the opportunity to change that.

“What matters now is delivery. We need rapid improvements in access to timely, appropriate treatment, urgent action to ensure inpatient settings are safe and therapeutic, and support that is properly joined up across health, housing and community services. The social security system must also provide a fair and reliable foundation for people who are too unwell to work.

“We stand ready to work with government to ensure this strategy delivers meaningful, measurable change for those who need it most.”

The government will be asking for feedback from those of us living with mental illness. Keep an eye out for updates on how you can get involved.



In the meantime, sign up to be a Rethink campaigner here. Together, we can fight for a mental health system that works for everyone.