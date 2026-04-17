Just Web Agency™ Launches First Rebrand, Stepping Forward as a Direct-to-Client Digital Marketing Partner

Our brand now fully reflects our reality: clear, thoughtful, performance-driven, and built to scale. And this is just the beginning.” — Anton Tikhomirov

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Web Agency ™ announces the launch of its rebranding, marking a shift from a white-label agency to a first-line digital marketing partner working directly with brands.A New Chapter for Just Web Agency™For years, Just Web Agency™ operated behind the scenes, delivering results for six leading agencies across North America, often without its name ever being visible. That chapter built the agency's standards, systems, and operational discipline. Now, with a new identity and a direct-client model, the team is stepping forward to own the full journey: from strategy to execution to results.As a growing provider of digital marketing services in Toronto , the agency is now positioned to work directly with local and international brands seeking scalable growth solutions.The decision to rebrand was driven not by pressure, but by readiness. The original black-and-white identity was intentionally minimal, meant to blend into the background. As the agency's role evolved, it became clear that the brand no longer reflected who the team had become.A Brand Built with IntentionThe new identity introduces a redefined logo in which every element was carefully considered. Each colour, shape, and detail carries meaning, reflecting how the agency thinks, builds, and approaches growth: intentionally, strategically, and with confidence. Nothing is random or simply decorative.The rebrand also had an internal impact. "This rebranding changed more than just how we look, it changed how we feel as well. Our brand now fully reflects our reality: clear, thoughtful, performance-driven, and built to scale. And this is just the beginning," said Anton Tikhomirov, CEO of Just Web Agency™. What remains unchanged is the foundation: the team, the values, and the agency's guiding motto - We get things done.Despite working across different time zones and continents, the team collaborated more closely than ever during the process - a result that mirrors the agency's values and ways of working. Today, the agency continues to support brands through services such as SEO, PPC, website development , and content strategy delivered with utmost precision and accountability.About Just Web Agency™Just Web Agency™ is a full-service digital marketing agency working directly with brands across strategy, creative, and performance. The agency offers a comprehensive range of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), paid media management, website design and development, content marketing, and conversion rate optimization. Built on years of white-label experience delivering for leading agencies across North America, the team brings a proven, results-first approach to every client partnership.Media Contacts

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