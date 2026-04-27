Elite Concierge Pioneers New 'Executive Virtual Assistant' Niche

CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — April 23, 2026 — In an era where founders are drowning in the logistics of their own success, Elite Concierge (eliteconcierge.io) is announcing a new operational standard designed to move CEOs beyond the limitations of traditional support. Founded in 2021 by Andy Crane—a former top-tier solar sales leader who mastered the art of high-volume execution—Elite Concierge is defining a new niche in an old industry providing high-level Executive Virtual Assistants.

The initiative bridges the gap between cheap Virtual Assistant services and high-end full time Executive Assistant Services. VA’s are notorious for poor quality work and EA’s are usually effective, but cost prohibitive. Elite Concierge provides pre-vetted, full-time and Fractional Executive Assistants that deliver executive quality work at a fraction of the price. The company boasts a 94% successful match rate.

By addressing the Founder Bottleneck (the Founder’s need to do everything themselves), Crane’s firm helps leaders delegate to a high level assistant who is a proactive problem solver rather than a reactive task doer. In doing so, founders can finally get back to focusing on what actually moves the needle for their business.

A recent case study highlights the model’s impact: helping a sales representative transition into a top 10 performer, scaling revenue from $330,000 to $1.2M per year through effective delegation.

"Most founders aren't looking for another person to manage; they are looking for a Second-in-Command (2iC)," says Crane. "Coming from the high-stakes world of solar sales, I learned that operational friction is the silent killer of growth. We provide a force multiplier effect that identifies a leader’s phantom time drains and executes a ‘CEO Pivot’, allowing the founder to return to the vision that built the company."

Elite Concierge’s service was built on addressing seven core pillars:

1. The Founder Bottleneck: Eliminating the executive as the single point of failure.

2. Capacity Ceiling: Scaling operations without increasing the CEO's workload.

3. Operational Friction: Smoothing out the noise in professional and personal logistics.

4. Phantom Time Drain: Identifying the invisible hours lost to low-value decision-making.

5. CEO Pivot: Transitioning the leader from "Daily Operator" to "Visionary Strategist."

6. Cognitive Offloading: Moving the mental burden of admin and paperwork to a trusted 2iC partner.

7. Legacy Service Heritage: Leveraging Crane’s history of grit and elite service to provide a white-glove, U.S.-based global operation.

About Elite Concierge: Founded in 2021, Elite Concierge provides pre-vetted Executive Assistant services for Founders, CEOs, Coaches, Agency Owners, and high performing sales reps. Elite Concierge provides bespoke support that transforms traditional assistance into a high-leverage partnership. Learn more at eliteconcierge.io

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