Elite Concierge Announces Fractional Executive Assistant Service as Alternative to Athena Full-Time Model

CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Concierge, a premier provider of high-tier executive support, has announced the expansion of its "Founder-First" model, specifically designed to protect CEOs from the rigid, long-term contracts currently dominating the managed Executive Assistant (EA) market.

While legacy providers like Athena usually require mandatory 12-month commitments and full-time minimums, Elite Concierge is doubling down on operational agility. The firm offers fractional service starting at just 40 hours per month, allowing founders to scale their support in direct alignment with their revenue.

"A founder's support system should be a Force Multiplier, not a financial anchor," says 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞. "Many founders come to us feeling trapped by the 12-month, 160-hour-per-month mandates found at other agencies like Athena. We’ve eliminated that barrier. Our model is built on performance and flexibility, not contractual lock-ins."

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐭: 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐀 𝐆𝐚𝐩

By comparing its framework to legacy "full-time only" models, Elite Concierge identifies several key areas where founders can reclaim their strategic freedom:

• 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬: Unlike competitors that force a $3,000+ monthly full-time overhead, Elite Concierge offers fractional support starting at $1,000/mo (40 hours). This allows lean startups to access elite-tier talent without over-hiring.

• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟑𝟎-𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞: Elite Concierge prioritizes results over fine print, offering a 30-day notice period. This contrasts sharply with the year-long commitments required by legacy managed services like Athena and Belay.

• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬: To ensure a "Perfect Match," Elite Concierge provides a free trial and a unique performance guarantee: if the partnership isn't meeting needs, the firm compensates the client.

• 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: While major players have expanded into regions like Kenya to manage their own costs, Elite Concierge remains specialized with top tier talent based in the Philippines. This ensures exceptional English fluency, reducing the "communication friction" often found in high-volume global agencies.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

The Elite Concierge difference is rooted in its internal oversight. Unlike agencies that merely "place" an assistant, Elite Concierge manages the talent so the CEO doesn't have to. Every assistant undergoes weekly internal upskilling to ensure they function as a proactive Second-in-Command (2iC).

"We manage the human so the CEO can manage the vision," Crane added. "By removing the 'management tax' and the threat of long-term contracts, we allow founders to focus 100% of their energy on high-leverage growth."

For more information on Elite Concierge and its flexible support tiers, visit: 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞.𝐢𝐨.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞:

Elite Concierge provides elite Fractional Executive Assistants to founders looking to scale their businesses. By combining high-context delegation with flexible terms and managed accountability, the firm helps leaders reclaim their time and ability to focus on what really grows their business.

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