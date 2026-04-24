Bridge Replacement Project in Jefferson County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is underway on a $16.6 million project that will enhance safety and mobility along key stretches of the popular Great Lakes Seaway Trail in Jefferson County. The project will replace six aging bridges and one culvert on the State Route 3 and State Route 12E portions of the Seaway Trail, increasing resilience and improving travel conditions for motorists and cyclists on this scenic byway and vital regional artery along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

“New York is upgrading our infrastructure at a historic pace, ensuring that our roads and bridges can keep our state moving for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “The Great Lakes Seaway Trail knits together New York’s iconic lakefront communities from the shores of Lake Erie to the Thousands Islands of the Saint Lawrence River, and upgrading these bridges will better connect New Yorkers to all of the recreational and outdoor activities that these communities offer.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie-Therese Dominguez said, “New York continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that not only bring our communities together, but help them to grow and prosper. The Great Lakes Seaway Trail is one of the great ways to experience the beauty of the Lake Ontario shoreline and replacing the structures along this route will improve travel conditions and make it easier for residents and tourists alike to access the outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and camping that make the North Country a special place to live and visit.”

State Route 3 provides access to popular recreational destinations such as Westcott Beach State Park, Bedford Creek Campground & Marina, Lake Ontario fishing locations, historic Sackets Harbor and Southwick Beach State Park. State Route 12E provides access to numerous boat launches, fishing locations and Long Point State Park.

The project will replace six bridges and one culvert that were all built before 1933 with new structures that will improve water flow and reduce long-term maintenance costs. The new structures will be 34 feet wide from curb to curb, featuring 12-foot travel lanes and 5-foot shoulders to enhance traffic flow and accommodate cyclists along this signed bicycle route. Other improvements include new guiderail and reconstructed approaches.

Work is now underway at the bridge carrying State Route 3 over Stony Creek in the Town of Henderson. A 69-foot, single-span, steel multi-girder bridge will be constructed at the site. During construction, motorists should follow the signed detour utilizing State Routes 178, 289 and 193. Other work locations include:

State Route 12E over Perch River, Town of Brownville – A 57-foot, single-span bridge will be constructed. A signed detour will be in place utilizing State Routes 12E, 12F and 180.

State Route 3 over Mill Creek, Town of Hounsfield – A 52-foot, single-span bridge will be constructed. A signed detour will be in place utilizing Jefferson County Routes 62 and 66.

State Route 12E over Shaver Creek, Town of Lyme – A 57-foot, single-span bridge will be constructed. A signed detour will be in place utilizing State Routes 12E, 12 and 180.

State Route 3 over Little Stony Creek, Town of Ellisburg – A 53-foot, single-span bridge will be constructed. A signed detour will be in place utilizing State Routes 178, 289 and 193.

State Route 12E over Tributary Chaumont Bay, Town of Lyme – The existing culvert will be replaced with a 22-foot bridge featuring a three-sided, precast concrete frame. A signed detour will be in place utilizing State Routes 12E, 12 and 180.

State Route 12E over Kents Creek, Town of Cape Vincent – A 37-foot, single-span bridge will be constructed. A signed detour will be in place utilizing State Routes 12E, 12 and 180.

This project is funded through a combination of state and federal funding and is anticipated to be complete by July 2028.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Vice Chairman Patrick Jareo said, “As Vice Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators I am pleased to see the announcement of the work the New York State Department of Transportation will perform along the Great Lakes Seaway Trail. This infrastructure is critical for our constituents and our local economy. I appreciate the Governor's commitment to our region.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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