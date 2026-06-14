B-Roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Marches in Buffalo Juneteenth Parade

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul marched in the Juneteenth Parade in Erie County

B-ROLL of the Governor marching in the Buffalo Juneteenth Parade can be found on YouTube and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS of the event will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Great to be back in my hometown of Buffalo. I am so fired up. We've been doing this for many, many, many, years, and 50 years of this phenomenal celebration is a testament to the resilience of this community. You would not let this dream die. The people like Mr. Price and others who came forward 50 years ago and said, "We must do something more to honor the heritage, the culture, the story of the people of the past."

The ancestors, the ancestors were only free years after others. That is the story of Juneteenth back in Galveston, Texas. Do you know this story? And children, you need to know the story. They waited so much longer after they were declared free elsewhere. And in 1861, they finally — '65 — they finally found out that they were among the free. But here's why we're here today – to ask, are we really still free? Are people still free to live where they want to live? Still free to work where they want to work? Still free to get the education they want for their children? Are they able to have all the opportunities that they've always wanted and fought for?

And if the answer is not yes, and I'll tell you right now, the progress we've made for 200 years is now going backwards because of Washington DC. So that's why we march. We march in resilience of those policies, and that sense that everyone is not welcome in this great country, and we reject that here in Buffalo, New York and all across the globe.

So we reject it, we stand up, we fight, and I'm so proud to be joined by great, great leaders here today. You'll hear from most of them. But also, a special tribute to Crystal Peoples-Stokes, an individual who's been my friend for decades. We have fought together, side-by-side, to deliver for Buffalo, New York, her beloved hometown, my beloved hometown. But one of the last acts she did officially in her capacity as one of the greatest leaders we've ever had in Albany, was to make sure that we honor, honor Harriet Tubman in a way that she had not been honored before in our state. And I literally just minutes ago, just minutes ago, signed the bill. That's what we do.

We signed this bill that says that we are now making Harriet Tubman part of our scenic byway, so wherever you go along this trail, you will see her name, big as she can be, by DOT signs. Know that story, my friends, and if the children here do not know her story, learn it.

I was literally eight years old when I first read a book about Harriet Tubman, and her story has captivated my life ever since then, and an inspiration to me and others. So let's honor Harriet Tubman. Let's honor the spirit of Juneteenth. Let's honor the incredible elected officials that we have here, starting with Crystal Peoples-Stokes and April Baskin, the other sponsor of this bill, our Attorney General, Tish James, our Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli, our Speaker of the New York City Council, just retired from that, Adrienne Adams. You need to get to know Adrienne Adams, everybody. I'm telling you right now. And remember, you exercise your rights by showing up to vote. There is an election in a couple of weeks. Make sure you show up and vote in the primaries and let people know who you're with. That's how we honor our democracy, everyone. Thank you, and let's get started marching.