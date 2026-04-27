Recognizing Excellence: LACBA’s 2026 Outstanding Service Awards

Award recipients will be recognized at LACBA’s Installation and Awards Dinner on June 18 in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) proudly recognizes the dedication and exceptional service of its members through the annual Outstanding Service Awards. These honors celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the leadership, committees, and sections that advance LACBA’s mission and strengthen the legal profession.

The 2026 award recipients will be recognized at LACBA’s Installation and Awards Dinner, June 18, 2026, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Samuel L. Williams Outstanding Trustee Award

Jeff S. Westerman, Treasurer

The Samuel L. Williams Outstanding Trustee Award is presented to Jeff S. Westerman in recognition of his exemplary service as Treasurer. His leadership and stewardship have contributed meaningfully to the strength and stability of the association’s governance and operations.

Patricia Phillips Outstanding Committee Service Award

Cynthia Pearson, Chair, Los Angeles Lawyer Editorial Board

he Patricia Phillips Outstanding Committee Service Award honors Cynthia Pearson for her outstanding leadership of the Los Angeles Lawyer Editorial Board. Her commitment to excellence has enhanced the quality and impact of the association’s flagship publication, supporting informed dialogue within the legal community.

Matthew S. Rae, Jr. Outstanding Section Leader Award

Claire-Lise Y. Kutlay, President, Barristers/Young Attorneys Section

Harmony Gbe, Immediate Past President, Barristers/Young Attorneys Section

Sarah Kelly-Kilgore, Past President, Barristers/Young Attorneys Section

Nick Spear, Past President, Barristers/Young Attorneys Section

Claire-Lise Y. Kutlay, Harmony Gbe, Sarah Kelly-Kilgore, and Nick Spear are being honored with the Matthew S. Rae, Jr. Outstanding Section Leader Award for their exemplary section leadership, including contributions that led to the successful return of the New Admittees Reception in 2025. Their collective efforts have strengthened engagement, professional development, and opportunities for emerging leaders in the legal profession.

The Outstanding Service Awards reflect the vital role of LACBA’s volunteers in advancing the association’s work. This year’s honorees exemplify a sustained commitment to service, leadership, and the continued advancement of the legal community.

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the United States, serving legal professionals throughout Los Angeles County through education, member services, and professional development.

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