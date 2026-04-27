LACBA Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Announces 2026 Ratings

New report provides voter guidance for California's June 2 statewide election.

Our goal is to provide Los Angeles County voters with a complete and impartial evaluation of every judicial candidate, because our judges uphold our rights and the rule of law” — Attorney and JEEC Chair Susan Schwartz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee (JEEC) of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) has released its 2026 ratings report ahead of California’s June 2 Primary Election. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of Los Angeles Superior Court judicial candidates based on professional ability, experience, competence, integrity and temperament. The full report is available online.

This election cycle, JEEC committee evaluated candidates for contested offices, including incumbent judges. Committee members conducted background reviews, analyzed qualifications, and interviewed each candidate to assign ratings The process was comprehensive. Between 50 and 75 questionnaires were distributed to attorneys and judges familiar with each candidate, followed by telephone interviews with at least 25 members of the legal community. Each of the 35 committee members dedicated 60 to 80 hours to the evaluation process.

"Our goal is to provide Los Angeles County voters with a complete and impartial evaluation of every judicial candidate, because our judges uphold our rights and the rule of law," JEEC Chair Susan Schwartz said.

The new report states that the committee is comprised of attorneys from across the legal community who “have extensive trial and courtroom experience and a deep understanding of the qualifications needed to serve as an effective judicial officer.” The last day to register to vote for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election is May 18, 2026.

JEEC evaluations for candidates seeking the following Los Angeles Superior Court offices:

Superior Court Office No. 2

Hon. Robert Draper: Not qualified

Tal K. Valbuena: Qualified

Superior Court Office No. 14

Angie Christides: Qualified

Irene Lee: Well qualified

Superior Court Office No. 64

Francisco Amador: Not qualified

Maria Ghobadi: Well qualified

Rhonda Haymon: Qualified

Superior Court Office No. 65

Justin Clayton: Qualified

Chellei G. Jimenez: Qualified

Samuel W. Krause: Qualified

Anna S. Reitano: Qualified

Superior Court Office No. 66

Benny Forer: Well qualified

Cheryl C. Turner: Qualified

Superior Court Office No. 81

Dan Kapelovitz: Qualified

Hon. David Walgren: Exceptionally well qualified

Superior Court Office No. 87

Anthony (A.J.) Bayne: Well qualified

David DeJute: Qualified

Sharee S. Gordon: Qualified

Superior Court Office No. 116

Hon. Patrick Connolly: Well qualified

Paul A. Thompson: Qualified

Superior Court Office No. 131

Carlos Dammeier: Qualified

David Ross: Qualified

Troy W. Slaten: Qualified

Donna Tryfman: Qualified

Superior Court Office No. 176

Gloria Marin: Well qualified

Zachary Smith: Qualified

Superior Court Office No. 181

Ryan Dibble: Well qualified

Thanayi Lindsey: Not qualified

About LACBA: Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the United States, serving legal professionals throughout Los Angeles County through education, member services, and professional development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.