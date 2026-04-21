LACBA Announces Election of 2026-2027 Officers and Trustees; Installation Set for June 18
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is pleased to announce that the Officers and Board of Trustees nominated are deemed unanimously elected for the 2026-2027 bar year with terms commencing July 1, 2026. No additional nominations were received by close of business on April 15, 2026.
The 2026-2027 LACBA Officers and Trustees will be installed at the association’s annual Installation and Awards Dinner on June 18, 2026, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
President-Elect Theresa Leets will automatically become LACBA President.
Officers
Douglas N. Silverstein, President-Elect
Eric A. Altoon, Senior Vice President
Shehnaz Bhujwala, Vice President
Trustees At-Large
Sarah Conway
Robert E. Mussig
Angela Zanin
Trustees from Sections
Jeffery J. Daar, Alternative Dispute Resolution
Gabriel G. Green, Litigation
Carolin Shining, Small Firm and Sole Practitioner
Trustees from Affiliates
Vito A. Costanzo, Italian American Lawyers Association
Brian T. Glennon, Irish American Bar Association of Los Angeles
Kristen M. Howard, Pasadena Bar Association
About the Los Angeles County Bar Association
Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the United States, serving legal professionals throughout Los Angeles County through education, member services, and professional development.
Catherine Jackson
Los Angeles County Bar Association
+1 847-849-6266
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