Summit Rest Area to close temporarily for repairs

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 will be temporarily closed due to facility repairs and maintenance.

The closure will begin the morning of Monday, April 27. Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will be closed to the public while upgrades and repairs take place. Parking areas will remain open.

The expected reopening date for the rest area and its facilities is May 7. All WYDOT scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.