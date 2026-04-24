Mayhew Tools Introduces New 5 Pc. General Pneumatic Set for Heavy-Duty Applications

Purpose-built for reliability and power where it matters most

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. ( Mayhew Tools ) announced the launch of its new 5 Pc. General Pneumatic Set ( Part #32222 ), designed to deliver superior durability and performance for professional cutting, ripping, and hammering applications. This latest addition to Mayhew’s extensive product line features high-strength alloy steel construction and is engineered to withstand the rigors of demanding industrial and automotive environments.The new pneumatic set includes five distinct tools that deliver versatile, precise, high power performance. Each tool in the set is equipped with a .401 Turn-Type style shank, ensuring a secure fit and exceptional performance in standard pneumatic tools. A black oxide finish provides corrosion resistance, protecting the tools from rust and wear over time. Whether cutting through metal, separating components, or driving pins, this set offers the reliability professionals expect.The 5 Pc. General Pneumatic Set includes:31956: Pneumatic Double Cut Body Ripper (6”) – Ideal for fast panel separation, trimming welds and patch areas, and cutting through thin sheet metal.31972: Pneumatic Cold Chisel (5/8 x 6-1/4”) – Suited for cutting seized nuts and bolts, splitting rivets, cutting tack welds, and removing brackets.31987: Pneumatic Hammer (1 x 6”) – Used for driving and seating components, freeing stuck parts, or shaping and straightening as needed.32000: Pneumatic Taper Punch (1/4 x 6”) – Perfect for aligning holes during assembly of brackets and flanges, starting misaligned fasteners, and positioning parts for pin or bolt installation.32045: Pneumatic Punch Pin/Drift (1/2 x 6”) – Designed for driving out roll and dowel pins, removing hinge pins, and knocking out stubborn pins prior to pressing or service.With an MSRP of $99.98, this set offers significant value for a professional-grade collection. Plus it’s backed by a lifetime warranty and proudly made in the U.S.A.About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network.

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