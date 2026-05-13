T.M. Cobb Companies Marks 90+ Years with a Unified Brand for Its Next Chapter

Introducing T.M. Cobb Companies

Haley Bros., Cobb Custom, and T.M. Cobb unite together under one family name, connecting manufacturing, custom millwork, and distribution

What has carried us through is the dedication of our people and a commitment to doing the work with quality, service, and integrity. T.M. Cobb Companies honors that foundation.” — Jeff Cobb, CEO, T.M. Cobb Companies

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T.M. Cobb today announced the official unification of its three divisions under one parent brand: T.M. Cobb Companies. The brand evolution brings Haley Bros., Cobb Custom, and T.M. Cobb Distribution together in a more integrated structure, reflecting the company’s approach to manufacturing, custom millwork, and distribution. Guided by the tagline, “We Make It. We Customize It. We Deliver It.,” the unified brand reinforces T.M. Cobb Companies’ ability to support customers from specification through final delivery with greater clarity, coordination, and accountability.The unified brand better reflects how the company operates today: one coordinated team helping customers move from spec to delivery with stronger communication, predictable timelines, shared accountability, and a cleaner, more connected experience.“Over more than 90 years, this company has seen strong markets, difficult downturns, new materials, new codes, and new ways of doing business,” said Jeff Cobb, CEO. “What has carried us through is the dedication of our people and a commitment to doing the work with quality, service, and integrity. T.M. Cobb Companies honors that foundation while helping us build the next chapter together.”T.M. Cobb Companies brings together three specialized divisions:Haley Bros. — ManufacturingQuality-crafted wood doors and related products for residential, commercial, and architectural projects.Cobb Custom — MillworkHigh-craft custom doors, windows, and precision millwork for complex specifications and design-driven projects.T.M. Cobb — DistributionReliable stock and project door distribution, regional inventory, and logistics support throughout California and the Western United States.COO Tyler Cobb added, “Customers have always known us for service and follow-through. This step delivers on that promise in a more focused way. By bringing the companies together under one name, we can work faster, respond quicker, and create an even better experience for the people who count on us.”Customers will continue working with the teams they know, and each division will keep doing what it does best. What changes is the structure around that work. Under T.M. Cobb Companies, customers gain a simpler way to access the company’s full capabilities, with clearer ownership, cleaner handoffs, and support that is easier to navigate from the first conversation through final delivery.For more information, please visit tmcobbcompanies.com About T.M. Cobb CompaniesT.M. Cobb Companies brings together manufacturing, custom millwork, and distribution into one integrated door and millwork partner. Founded in 1935, the family-owned company has grown from a single operation into a group of companies serving dealers, builders, architects, specifiers, and project partners across California and the Western U.S.Today, T.M. Cobb Companies operates five manufacturing plants, four distribution warehouses, and five sales offices.

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