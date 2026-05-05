Forged Through 170 Years: Mayhew Tools Celebrates a Legacy of U.S. Manufacturing

John Lawless, President. Mayhew Tools

Reaching 170 years reflects the people behind this company and the consistency of the work they do every day.” — John Lawless, President, Mayhew Tools

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Tools is marking 170 years in business, continuing its long-standing role as a U.S. manufacturer of professional-grade hand tools. Designed for use across automotive, construction, woodworking, industrial, and home improvement projects, Mayhew Tools supports both professionals and DIY enthusiasts with durable, high-quality solutions.Founded in 1856, Mayhew Tools has grown from a punch and chisel manufacturer into a multi-category hand tool company serving customers through an extensive distributor network. The company remains headquartered in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, with U.S.-based manufacturing operations that support both metal forging and plastic manufacturing capabilities.“Reaching 170 years reflects the people behind this company and the consistency of the work they do every day,” said John Lawless, President, Mayhew Tools. “We continue to manufacture in the United States, invest in our capabilities, and support the professionals who depend on our tools.”Mayhew is widely recognized for core product categories, including pry bars, punches, chisels, demo tools, bits, and pneumatic tools. In recent years, the company has expanded into additional categories such as screwdrivers, tile spacers, and cable ties to support a broader range of professional and trade applications.Manufacturing remains central to Mayhew’s operations. The company’s two dedicated U.S.-based facilities allow Mayhew to maintain quality, consistency, and production capabilities across its growing product portfolio. While the majority of Mayhew’s products are manufactured domestically, the company also sources select items globally to provide a comprehensive product offering that meets the varied needs of its customers and distribution partners.As Mayhew enters its next chapter, the company plans to continue expanding its product offerings, supporting its distributor network, and investing in the manufacturing capabilities and workforce needed to deliver professional-grade tools.Discover more about Mayhew Tools' 170-year journey and explore its professional-grade tools at mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products, Inc., doing business as Mayhew Tools, was founded in 1856 and is the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, Mayhew is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of professional-grade hand tools serving industries such as automotive, construction, woodworking, aviation, aerospace, and professional trades. The company’s product line includes pry bars, punches, chisels, demo tools, bits, pneumatic tools, and other hand tool categories sold globally through an extensive distributor network. Mayhew remains committed to delivering durable, high-quality tools that meet the demands of professionals and tradespeople worldwide. More at mayhew.com.

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