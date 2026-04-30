Tunica-Biloxi Services, LLC Named Government Contractor of the Year

This honor from the Louisiana APEX Accelerator aids in the advancement of tribal sovereignty through economic strength

This award underscores the power of tribally owned enterprises to drive meaningful economic impact. ” — Tabitha Frost, CEO, TBI Federal

MANSURA, LA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tunica-Biloxi Services, LLC (TBS), a subsidiary of Tunica-Biloxi Industries (TBI), has been named Government Contractor of the Year by the Louisiana APEX Accelerator. TBI is a wholly owned economic entity of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and this recognition marks a major milestone in the Tribe’s long-term strategy to strengthen economic independence, expand self-determination, and build sustainable opportunities for future generations.As the federal contracting arm of TBI, TBS is part of the TBI Federal portfolio, supporting the Tribe’s mission to diversify revenue, create high-quality jobs, and ensure economic growth directly benefits tribal citizens and the broader Tunica-Biloxi community.“This award underscores the power of tribally owned enterprises to drive meaningful economic impact. Tunica-Biloxi Services is not only delivering for our federal customers, we are creating opportunities that uplift our citizens and reinforce the long-term stability of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe,” said Tabitha Frost, CEO, TBI Federal.The Government Contractor of the Year award is a vital win for tribal independence and economic self-determination as it recognizes TBS’ expanding role in delivering construction, facility maintenance, professional services, and logistics support to federal agencies. As a tribally owned enterprise, every contract secured by TBS directly supports:- Tribal economic development- Workforce opportunities for Tribal citizens- Long-term revenue generation for essential government services- Strengthened self-governance and reduced reliance on external funding“This recognition honors the hard work and dedication of our team to advancing our sovereignty and expanding our economic footprint. It is a true reflection of our commitment to making the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe proud,” Frost added.Award recipients will be honored at Spotlight Louisiana on May 7, 2026, in Baton Rouge, where businesses contributing to the state’s economic vitality will be recognized. For the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, this award emphasizes the growing influence of tribally owned enterprises in the national federal contracting arena.Learn more about TBI Federal at tbifederal.com About Tunica-Biloxi Services, LLCTunica-Biloxi Services, LLC is a tribally owned government contracting firm providing specialized construction, facilities maintenance, professional services, and logistics and operational support. As an enterprise of TBI Federal, it advances Tribal sovereignty by generating revenue, expanding workforce opportunities, and supporting mission-critical federal programs.About Louisiana APEX AcceleratorThe Louisiana APEX Accelerator helps businesses navigate federal, state, and local procurement. The program provides training, resources, and strategic guidance to help companies compete for and perform government contracts.

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