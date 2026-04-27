MindCloud Earns 33 G2 Awards Across Four Categories in Spring 2026

33 G2 Badges

Breakout Growth from MindCloud Underscores Industry Leadership in Workload Automation and Accelerated Expansion Across the Integration Landscape

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , a leading integration and automation platform, today announced it has earned 33 badges in G2’s Spring 2026 reports, spanning four major categories: Workload Automation, API Management, iPaaS, and API Platforms.The company was featured in 38 reports overall, marking a significant milestone in its growth and market recognition.G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, publishes over 27,000 reports each quarter, with only a small percentage of products earning top distinctions. MindCloud’s 33 badges—driven entirely by verified customer reviews—reflect exceptional performance in usability, support, results, and customer satisfaction.“This level of recognition doesn’t happen without truly understanding the problems customers are trying to solve,” said Jamie Royce, CEO at MindCloud. “Additional recognitions included Best Results, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Meets Requirements, and Users Most Likely to Recommend—across multiple market segments.While many platforms specialize in a single category, MindCloud’s recognition spans the full integration ecosystem:• API Management (6 badges): Including Best Support and Easiest to Do Business With• iPaaS (4 badges): High Performer across multiple segments• API Platforms (2 badges): Easiest to Use and Users Most Likely to RecommendA key driver behind MindCloud’s success is its unparalleled app coverage. Unlike traditional integration platforms that support dozens or even hundreds of connectors, MindCloud connects to several thousand applications, and specifically allows you to do more within those applications than any other integration software available.This expansive connectivity ensures businesses can integrate not only widely used tools, but also niche, legacy, and industry-specific systems—eliminating gaps that often hinder digital transformation efforts.MindCloud’s Spring 2026 performance represents a nearly 4x increase from Fall 2025, when the company earned 9 G2 awards. The platform now maintains an impressive 4.9 out of 5-star rating, based on hundreds of verified user reviews.Each badge reflects real customer experiences across key dimensions, including:• Ease of use• Quality of support• Business impact• Likelihood to recommendAbout MindCloud:MindCloud is a next-generation integration platform that connects applications with real-time synchronization, embedded integrations, and workflow automation across every system a business relies on. By combining advanced technology with a human-centered approach, MindCloud helps organizations bring clarity to complex systems and unlock new levels of efficiency and collaboration.Learn more at www.mindcloud.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.