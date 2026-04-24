Techbridge Girls Welcomes Tamika Tretu as Chief Program Officer

TBG welcomes new Board Member Tamika Tretu

Techbridge Girls is proud to announce the newest member of our leadership team: Tamika Tretu, who joins as Chief Program Officer.

I am thrilled to welcome Tamika to Techbridge Girls” — Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamika Tretu brings extensive experience in education leadership, nonprofit strategy, and program innovation, having dedicated her career to expanding access and opportunity for students and communities historically underrepresented in education and STEM. In her new role, Tretu will lead Techbridge Girls ’ national program strategy and execution, ensuring that our work continues to create transformative, equitable STEM learning experiences for girls and gender-expansive youth across the country.“I am thrilled to welcome Tamika to Techbridge Girls,” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls. “Her deep commitment to educational equity, combined with her experience leading impactful, large-scale programs, makes her an incredible addition to our leadership team as we continue to grow our national reach and deepen our impact.”Most recently, Tretu served as Vice President of Programs at Black Girls Code, where she led national strategy and program execution to reach girls across multiple cities through computer science, leadership development, and STEM enrichment experiences. She successfully led cross-functional teams, strategic partnerships, and program expansion efforts while keeping student impact and community voice at the center of the work.Throughout her career, Tretu has remained focused on building joyful, affirming learning environments where all students can thrive. Earlier in her career, she served as a teacher and PK–5 principal in the Bronx, New York, where she gained firsthand experience supporting students, families, and educators in underserved communities. She also spent more than eight years as an adjunct graduate professor, mentoring aspiring and current educators as they pursued advanced degrees and leadership development.Tretu’s leadership reflects Techbridge Girls’ commitment to reengineering STEM education systems so that every girl can see herself as a problem-solver, innovator, and leader. Her appointment marks another important step forward as the organization continues to purposely create equitable pathways into STEM and help girls become builders, not bystanders, of their future.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls—especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth—can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that equip educators and ignite girls’ confidence and brilliance. With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not just expanding opportunity—we’re rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.Learn more at www.techbridgegirls.org Media Contact:Jennifer Stancil, Chief Development Officerjstancil@techbridgegirls.org

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