Women in STEM Are Paying It Forward as Techbridge Girls Sustainers

Women in STEM are paying it forward. Techbridge Girls launches a Sustainer Program for monthly donors supporting girls in STEM nationwide.

This is about women in STEM investing in the future of their field. When women in STEM support the next generation, it creates a ripple effect.” — Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbridge Girls (TBG) is launching a new initiative aimed at women who know firsthand what it takes to succeed in STEM and are ready to make that path more accessible for the next generation.The organization’s new Sustainer Program invites women working in science, technology, engineering, and math to become monthly donors, helping fund consistent, high quality STEM opportunities for girls across the country.“This is about women in STEM investing in the future of their field,” said Savita Raj, Chief Executive Officer, TBG. “So many women remember what it felt like to be the only one in the room. TBG Sustainers help make the future look and feel different for a new generation.”From Experience to ActionWomen in STEM have long navigated barriers ranging from lack of representation to limited access and encouragement. For many, success came not just from talent, but from persistence.The Sustainer Program turns that experience into action. Through monthly giving, supporters help ensure girls have ongoing access to STEM learning, mentorship, and pathways into fields like AI, engineering, and data science. And perhaps most importantly, Techbridge Girls programs provide a feeling of belonging, countering norms and societal pressures about who can participate in these lucrative job pathways.“As a scientist, being a sustainer is something very dear to my heart and it is very important to me to make sure we are continuing to support programs that help us move to a more diverse and equitable space,” said Emily, a Techbridge Girls sustainer Why Monthly Giving MattersUnlike one time donations, monthly giving provides stability that allows programs to grow and reach more students over time.For Techbridge Girls, that means expanding access to:Hands on STEM learning experiences, including materials at no cost to teachers or girlsHigh quality training, coaching, and guidance for educatorsPrograms grounded in research and culturally-responsive practices designed for girls historically excluded from STEMAnd our programs demonstrate that the confidence we inspire is contagious. To date, the organization has reached more than 173,000 youth and 27,000 educators nationwide.A Movement Within the STEM CommunityThe Sustainer Program is designed to resonate specifically with women already working in STEM fields, offering a way to stay connected to the broader purpose of their work - to pave the way for greater access for all.TBG’s Sustainers program is also gaining traction within companies looking to support employee driven giving and strengthen their commitment to building more inclusive talent pipelines.“When women in STEM support the next generation, it creates a ripple effect,” said Raj. “It is not just about one girl. It is about changing who shows up in the field over time.”How to JoinWomen in STEM and their allies can become monthly sustainers by signing up at www.techbridgegirls.org/get-involved/sustainers . Not in STEM? You can still support the mission by becoming a monthly sustainer.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls—especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth—can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that equip educators and ignite girls’ confidence and brilliance. With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not just expanding opportunity—we’re rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.Learn more at www.techbridgegirls.org Media Contact:Jennifer Stancil, Chief Development Officerjstancil@techbridgegirls.org

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