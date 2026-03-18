Techbridge Girls and Cloud Girls Launch Joint Fundraising Campaign to Expand Pathways for Girls in STEM

Cloud Girls Retreat 2025 Techbridge Girl

Techbridge Girls and Cloud Girls launch a joint fundraising campaign to support TBG’s work to reengineer STEM education and expand belonging-centered learning.

We’re honored to partner with Cloud Girls during a month where we celebrate the achievements of women across the globe.” — Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbridge Girls (TBG) proudly announces a new collaboration with Cloud Girls , launching a joint fundraising campaign throughout March 2026 to support Techbridge Girls’ work to reengineer STEM education and expand access to high-quality, belonging-centered learning experiences for girls and gender-expansive youth.Cloud Girls, a community of senior women leaders across cloud, data, and technology innovation, has selected Techbridge Girls as the organization’s first fundraising partner of the year through its membership-driven giving campaign. The collaboration brings together two organizations committed to ensuring that the future of technology reflects the full diversity of talent, creativity, and leadership in our communities.“I am proud that philanthropy is not just one of our pillars, it is part of the DNA of our members at Cloud Girls,” said Rachel Turkus, CEO of Cloud Girls. “Launching our first fundraising campaign of 2026 with Techbridge Girls is a meaningful way to put that into action by backing their work to reengineer STEM education and create spaces of belonging for girls. ROX research shows why this matters right now: only 59% of girls believe they are good at math and science, down from 73% in 2017, and 58% of high school girls do not think they are smart enough for their dream job. Together, we are investing in confidence, access, and real pathways into STEM.”Funds raised through the International Women's Month campaign will directly support Techbridge Girls’ national network of afterschool and out-of-school STEM programs, educator training, and community partnerships—helping more girls develop the skills, confidence, and sense of belonging needed to pursue futures in science, technology, engineering, and math.“We’re honored to partner with Cloud Girls during a month where we celebrate the achievements of women across the globe. Cloud Girl members are leaders shaping the future of technology today, and through this collaboration, they are helping ensure that tomorrow’s innovators reflect the full diversity of talent in our communities.” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls.This partnership reflects a growing movement among technology leaders to invest not only in innovation, but in the diverse young women who will shape its future. By mobilizing Cloud Girls’ national membership to support Techbridge Girls, the campaign creates a powerful bridge between today’s women leaders in tech and the next generation of STEM changemakers.The joint fundraiser will run throughout March 2026, with opportunities for Cloud Girls members and supporters to give, share, and engage in support of Techbridge Girls’ mission. If you’d like to join Cloud Girls in this celebration, you can also donate at techbridgegirls.org/donate and put “Cloud Girls” in the dedication line.About Cloud GirlsCloud Girls is a diverse community of female technology leaders who help narrow the gender gap within the technology industry while providing opportunities for the next generation of women and girls in tech. We educate, inspire, and support women in their career growth and leadership journeys through networking, partnerships, and professional development.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls—especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth—can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that equip educators and ignite girls’ confidence and brilliance. With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not just expanding opportunity—we’re rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.Learn more at www.techbridgegirls.org Media Contact:Jennifer Stancil, Chief Development Officerjstancil@techbridgegirls.org

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