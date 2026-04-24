IAM adopts multiple measures in response to typhoon and rainy season

MACAU, April 24 - As the typhoon and rainy season is approaching, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), as a member of the civil defence team, has adopted a series of work plans with respect to tree maintenance, garbage removal and sewer maintenance in response to unstable and adverse weather before the typhoon and rainy season and during typhoons and rainstorms, so as to minimise the impact of typhoon and rain on the safety and lives of the public and restore the cityscape as soon as possible.

Continuous inspection and maintenance of trees in response to typhoon and rainy season and inspection of green and leisure facilities after typhoons for ensuring public safety

Tree maintenance staff of IAM carry out inspection and maintenance of trees in the various districts according to the tree inspection regime. They carry out integrative assessment of trees based on multiple factors such as the overall health condition, structure stability, growth trend, site conditions and public safety, and make arrangements to carry out pruning of trees with overly dense branches, reinforcement of tree support and re-inspections of trees with deteriorating health conditions or structural defects in an orderly manner. If they find trees with abnormal structures, they will conduct further inspection with equipment and arrange for maintenance work like pruning and application of medication to be carried out. If they find trees with high risk of breakage or collapse, including those with brown root rot disease, long-term and continuous deterioration of growth or which have wilted, they will remove the trees if treatment is ineffective in order to ensure public safety and reduce property loss. Over 6,000 trees have been followed up or pruned in the first quarter of 2026. Furthermore, the public are reminded that they are required to carry out regular inspection and pruning of trees inside their property, so as to avoid accidents of breakage of branches or tree collapse.

When Tropical Cyclone Signal no. 8 or above is issued, the green and leisure facilities managed by IAM are temporarily closed. IAM will arrange staff to stand by, and prioritise the removal of fallen branches from obstructed traffic passages under safe conditions, so that the roads can be reopened as soon as possible to ensure the passage of emergency response vehicles. They will also handle the affected trees based on urgency. To ensure public safety, the green and leisure facilities managed by IAM will remain temporarily closed after the tropical cyclone signal is cancelled. They will be reopened under safe conditions after the assessment of the damage of the trees and facilities and the contingency efforts.

IAM calls on the public to avoid entering hilly and wooded areas and staying under trees during periods of wind and rain or the subsequent few days. The public are also advised to refrain from trespassing on enclosed areas, especially the parks and trails with higher public activity, so as to avoid accidents.

Formulation of a contingency plan for removal of garbage before and after typhoons and joint measures for disaster prevention and mitigation with the community

In order to promptly restore the environmental hygiene of the city after typhoons or storm surges, IAM completes the formulation of the “disaster prevention and mitigation emergency plan” before the typhoon season every year. The plan includes an annual contingency drill for garbage clearance and transportation that is carried out jointly with the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd. and other relevant departments, reinforcement of the training of the IAM disaster relief and support team members on the work arrangements for clearance and transportation of garbage, and improvement of the staff mobilisation and contingency capability of inter-departmental cooperation. Meanwhile, IAM also visits neighbourhood associations and groups in low-lying districts to brief them about the various contingency measures relevant to environmental hygiene during typhoon season, establish a coordination mechanism for close communication and provide them with disaster relief and cleaning materials, so as to facilitate the timely organisation of cleaning work after typhoons, storm surges and other emergencies.

Before the Tropical Cyclone Signal no.8 is issued, IAM will coordinate with the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd. to collect the garbage on the streets in advance. After the typhoon, they will immediately commence the relevant follow-up work, which includes inspection of the operation of garbage collection facilities and assessment of the impact on the city, etc. In case of serious circumstances, IAM will activate multiple emergency measures, including setting up temporary garbage collection points and large skips in low-lying areas, and arranging for the disaster relief and support teams to assist in the clearance and transport of garbage in affected areas, etc.

IAM hopes that the public can comply with the measures and properly dispose of household solid waste. Before the issue of Tropical Cyclone Signal no. 8, garbage should be temporarily kept at home and discarded only after the tropical cyclone signal is cancelled. Priority should be given to handling of perishable household waste, and non-household waste should be discarded after the peak of garbage clearance and transport. In addition, it should be ensured that garbage is properly wrapped and discarded in appropriate garbage collection facilities to reduce the pressure and increase the efficiency of garbage clearance and transport.

To raise the awareness of the public and business establishments about the correct way of handling garbage and the timely handling of advertisement and signboards, IAM has been continuously promoting the relevant messages for years. Promotion is also strengthened during the typhoon season through playing the promotional videos and recordings in different media, putting up posters in various districts, placing advertisements in public transport, etc. For more information, please browse the Environment Information Webpage of IAM https://www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene.

Increasing the frequency of sewer clearance and establishment of rainstorm emergency response team mechanism

IAM clears and maintains sewers continuously in various districts with a focus on stepping up inspections in areas susceptible to floods. The use of CCTV inspection of sewers has been increased to facilitate the removal of silt and orientation of works. Underwater drones have also been used to clear culvert drains to further improve the efficiency of sewer clearance and ensure the safety of the staff responsible for drainage works. In the first quarter of this year, 55,000 metres of sewers have been cleared. IAM has also removed over 340 tonnes of waste from public drains, cleared catch basins for 7,500 times, and completed the recording and analysis of CCTV footage of about 8,500 metres of sewers. IAM has also continued to strengthen the inspection of construction sites and food establishments, initiated prosecution of offences, and called on the society to jointly protect the sewerage network to ensure the normal operation of sewers.

During regular inspections and clearance of sewerage networks, solidified grease and cement grout are often found to obstruct the operation of sewers. This mainly involves food establishments which have not installed proper grease interceptors or have not cleared them regularly, causing the solidified grease to block the sewers, and construction sites which have discharged untreated wastewater or construction waste to the public sewerage networks. IAM carries out operations continuously with relevant departments. In the first quarter of this year, IAM has inspected the grease interceptors of food and beverage establishments jointly with the relevant departments for about 250 times and 23 written records were issued to food establishments due to the grease interceptors failing to function at the normal efficiency level. Meanwhile, inspections of the construction sites in various districts have been carried out for over 110 times and 1 written record was issued due to illegal discharge.

Before the approach of typhoon and rainy season, IAM carries out pre-emptive inspections and increase the frequency of the clearance of sewers, municipal pumping stations, rainwater catch pits, open channels and other facilities in various districts in advance. Upon the approach of a typhoon or rainstorm to Macao, IAM also prioritises the inspections and clearance of drainage facilities in low-lying areas susceptible to floods. If the Yellow Rainstorm Warning Signal or above is issued by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, IAM will activate the rainstorm emergency response team mechanism. Pumps will be turned on remotely for drainage of rainwater according to the real-time height of sea tides; staff will be sent to inspect the operation of rainwater pumping stations; pumps will be adjusted and controlled to accelerate drainage depending on the situations. When Tropical Cyclone Signal no. 8 or a Rainstorm Warning Signal is issued, IAM will send staff to be stationed at major pumping stations. The outsourced emergency drain clearance personnel will assist in the inspection and emergency clearance work in various districts throughout Macao. After the typhoon, IAM will pool human and outsourced resources to focus on clearance of sewers in areas where flooding occurred, so as to minimise the impact of the floods.

IAM has produced a series of disaster prevention and mitigation information in response to the typhoon and rainy season and promoted the information to the public through the IAM website and other channels, so that members of the community can make preparations in advance and join hands in enhancing the disaster prevention and mitigation capability of the community.